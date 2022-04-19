OFFERS
Andy Devine Rodeo Queen pageant seeks applicants

The 2021 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo queens are pictured. (Courtesy file photo)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 6:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County girls are welcome to sign up for the Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Royalty Pageant for a chance to represent the county and the state.

The pageant, slated for June 4, is open to all girls ages 12-23.

Sixteen to 23-year-olds can sign up for the Queen title and girls 12 to 15 years old can sign up for Teen Queen title.

The Rodeo Queen will win a saddle, custom jackets, a crown, a buckle and a travel fund for required work after the pageant.

According to Pageant Director Tiffany Leo an application with basic information and a question-and-answer portion is required. The entry fee is $75.

The pageant will consist of events such as a horsemanship competition, autobiographical interviews, and a test on local written history and current events.

Rodeo Queen is not just a title, but a job, Leo said. The winner will also receive a travel fund to travel around the state.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and a great experience for the girls,” Leo said.

She said the pageant is open to residents of Mohave County and Needles, California.

She said the pageant is a great way for girls to get to know one another, and learn and represent their communities.

The pageant is also useful for resumes.

Entries for the Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Royalty Pageant close on May 14. For more information and to apply visit kingsmenrodeo.org.

