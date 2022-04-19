Don Martin: A great morning on Lake Mead

I went on a bass fishing trip with my friend Joe Herrero on Lake Mead.

We were going to use my Skeeter bass boat as I thought it would be easier to launch and load at what is now called the South Cove launch.

I should tell you right now that with the water level at South Cove dropping from 2-3 inches a day the launch there has gone from bad to worse. And unfortunately, without some intervention from the National Park Service, it is only going to get worse.

That being said, early that Sunday morning Joe backed me in the Skeeter into the lake and off we went, heading down Hualapai Bay, where I wanted to start off. Little did I know then that this day would be full of surprises and lots and lots of bass!

I saw a partially submerged tree in the water and threw a top water lure next to the tree trunk. I pulled it one time, when I got a strike and landed a smallmouth bass. Tossed right back in and the lure got hit not once, but twice! Unfortunately, I didn’t hook that bass.

We moved towards the outside of the bay and I changed over to my favorite Lake Mead lure, a four-inch OOB tube bait rigged on a ¼ ounce minnow head.

I hadn’t thrown it out but a few times when I felt the familiar thump-thump of a fish eating the lure.

I set the hook, thinking it was going to be either a largemouth or smallmouth bass. Much to my surprise up came a chunky 14-inch channel cat. Only the jig head was sticking out of its mouth, a testament to the fact this cat was going to eat that bait!

After that, things slowed down and we moved to a cove where Dan Reed and I had done well on bass a few weeks ago.

The bass were still there and were all over the tube bait. I hooked and landed a number of smallmouth and largemouth before we moved up the lake to Virgin Canyon.

I like the vertical walls in the canyon as it is the perfect place to fish tube baits. Bass are ambushers and they like to lie and wait for shad and bluegill to swim by and then they will dart out and eat them.

We moved into a small cove where in the past I had good luck catching largemouth.

What happened after that was nothing short of unbelievable. I caught fish after fish, and it was getting to the point where I was “calling the shot,” saying to my friend, “there’s gonna be a bass there,” and sure enough, a lot of the time there was.

But there was more to this action. I was catching bass that were good size. The average bass anglers catch in this end of Lake Mead is between 1¼ to 1½ pounds.

When I fished with the bass club, I saw tournaments that were won with a five-fish limit that weighed 8 or 9 pounds.

Just before we decided to quit for the morning, I figured I had a solid 10-pound bag.

Then it happened. I tossed the tube into a shaded spot on a vertical wall and watched the line. I noticed that the line was actually back towards the boat very rapidly.

I reeled down, felt something solid and set the hook.

The big largemouth actually swam past the front of the boat before it came to the top.

“Get the net, Joe,” I yelled. “Big fish!”

Joe got the fish in the net and I couldn’t believe what I saw! This was not an ordinary South Cove bass.

This bass was long and weighed over 4 pounds! It is the second-largest largemouth bass I have ever caught on Lake Mead since I started fishing there in 1972! My best bass weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and I caught it on March 14, 2009 in a cove straight across from South Cove. I caught that bass on a chrome crankbait that I had bought for $1 out of the Walmart closeout bin!

The wind was blowing hard in Virgin Canyon and we decided to call it a day.

And what a day it had been! I hooked 19 fish in five hours, and landed 17 of them. When I’m bass fishing on Lake Mead, I get a photo of every fish I land. Joe took a photo of each fish I brought in that day.

And speaking of Joe, you didn’t hear me mention his name much. Here’s why. Joe had the worst day of any co-angler I have fished with on Lake Mead.

Joe never caught one fish!