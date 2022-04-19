Earth Day 2022 Sustainability Open House slated

KINGMAN – In celebration of Earth Day, Real Change Political Action Committee will hold a Sustainability Open House on Saturday, April 23.

The open house is free and open to the public. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at 4105 N. Adams St. in Kingman.

Earthship builder Jack Ehrharts will host and the event is co-sponsored by Real Change PAC, the Center for Environmentally Recycled Building Alternatives and A.C.E. Builders.

According to a press release, Earth Day is a nonpartisan and common-ground event. Sustainability is a major focal point for Earth Day activities.

“Jack's home is like a living museum of sustainability,” said J'aime Morgaine, Real Change PAC executive director. “Jack doesn't just talk about sustainable living, he lives it every day. So, this open house event is truly Jack just opening up his personal house to share how easy it is for the rest of us to make simple changes that can help us all live together in a more sustainable community.”

According to EarthDay.org, the first Earth Day was held in 1970 and gained support from both major political parties. From there, Earth Day led the way for the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

For more information about the Earth Day Sustainability Open House event contact Jack at 928- 727-6100.

Real Change is a Kingman-based trans-partisan political action committee working for non-partisan common-ground issues across Arizona's 5th and 30th Legislative Districts. “Sustainability" is one of the 10 core issues that motivates the PAC's advocacy work. More information about Real Change PAC can be found at www.RealChangePAC.com.