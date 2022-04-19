Kingman National Drive Electric Earth Day celebration set for Saturday

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Drive Electric Earth Day public event will feature a diverse range of electric vehicles on display.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman Powerhouse Visitor Center at 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

The event is free and attendees will have the opportunity to meet and talk with real-world drivers who advocate adopting EV technology. Attendees will be given free admission to the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum.

The Museum’s EV display of about 25 vehicles represents only a quarter of the Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation’s world’s largest collection of historically significant EVs. Attendees will be able to view up close and personal EVs in HEVF's collection including a 1930 Detroit Electric, the Buckeye Bullet, Willie Nelson’s Rolls-style golf cart and more.

At 1:45 p.m., the foundation will unveil its latest historically significant EV acquisition, an extremely rare 2008 Tesla Roadster (#480). Tesla sold a total of approximately 2,450 of these pioneering EVs and about half of those were sold outside of the U.S.

The Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation, the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Association Chapter and the City of Kingman Office of Tourism have partnered to organize this opportunity for electric vehicle consumers and potential EV buyers from Kingman, Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and all areas of Arizona to celebrate the benefits of electrified transportation at the Route 66 EV Museum.

For more information on the event visit https://driveelectricearthday.org/event?eventid=3103.