Kingman Rotary Speaker | Gordon Sanchez

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's April 1 meeting was Gordon Sanchez, treasurer of The Kingsmen, right. He’s standing beside a life-size figure of the late Stu Anderson, who was a loyal member of The Kingsmen and Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. Sanchez addressed the club on the upcoming PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Rodeo to be held June 11-12, and the GCPRA (Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association) Rodeo to be held Sept. 23-24. Both events will be at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. For details log on to kingsmenrodeo.org.