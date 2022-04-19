Mohave Community College, Mohave Health Coalition hosting Family Health Fair

BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave Health Coalition and Mohave Community College are partnering to host a Family Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23 at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95. A variety of presentations will take place in campus buildings.

MCC Dean of Health Professions, Public Safety and Human Services Dr. Liliya Tishchenko said it’s important to support the local community and for the community to learn more about what the college has to offer.

“The health fair is reflecting the areas of our health profession programs, so our health division stepped in to offer free health screenings for the community, and health and well-being education,” Tishchenko said. “It’s a chance to help the community and to give back, as designated future professionals.”

Building 400 will host MCC’s nursing program where students will be performing blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose level check-ups, alongside with members of the Mohave County Public Health Department. Free lessons for children and adults on living a healthy lifestyle and meal prepping lessons will be offered in classrooms in building 500.

The fitness center, building 700, will be open for exercises demonstrations and tutorials. Families can learn how to cook a healthy meal from Eric Fox, Pro Fit Kitchin’s owner, and Alana Johnson, MCC Culinary Arts instructor, in building 200.

The fair will offer free blood pressure checks, scoliosis screenings and blood sugar checks; flu and COVID vaccines, and HPV Gardasil vaccinations for children. Participants can also receive a free body alignment and massages.

Attendees will learn about medical condition preventions and health emergency awareness. The health fair combines healthy lifestyles, tutorials for the nutritious meals, adult and children’s education, medical conditions preventions, health emergency awareness, blood pressure checks and blood glucose monitoring.

The local fire department will have a fire truck at the event for more learning opportunities along with a unit from Bullhead City Police Department. A helicopter will be at the event for attendees to learn more about those services.

For more information contact Dr. Liliya Tishchenko at LTishchenko@mohave.edu; Eric Fox, event committee chairman profitkitchin@yahoo.com; or Dr. Waheed Zehri, Mohave Health Coalition President, at domc1225@yahoo.com.