Preps: Academy falls 21-11 to Blue Ridge

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 4:10 p.m.

LAKESIDE – Blue Ridge scored 13 runs in the third inning to build a big lead, then added eight more in the sixth to put the game away in a 21-11 loss to Kingman Academy in a high school baseball game played Monday, April 18 in Lakeside.

Kingman Academy racked up 10 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by senior Kaden Hatchell, but lost for a second straight outing, falling to 5-9 on the season. Blue Ridge improved to 9-12 overall.

Senior Trenton Foster added two hits, to runs scored and two RBIs to the Academy attack, while sophomore Casen Short had four RBIs.

Blue Ridge outhit the Tigers 18-10, and displayed its power with two doubles and two triples. Academy had just one hit for extra bases, a double by senior Alexander Blanton.

Blue Ridge pitched committee with four taking the mound. Sophomore D. Rosenthal pitched 2.2 innings and picked up the win.

