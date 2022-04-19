Rivers Edge wins Battle of Mohave

KINGMAN – The inaugural winter season of the Battle of Mohave County has been completed, with the team from Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles winning the championship by a single point over runners-up Valle Vista 668-667.

Huukan was third with 664 points, Los Lagos fourth with 611, Kingman fifth with 610 and Chaparral sixth with 577.

The six clubs, with eight golfers per team, played a round-robin schedule with each club hosting a week.



The individual standings in the inaugural competition were just as close. The top five individual point earners were Bryan Burak of Chaparral (100); Jim Hamby of Valle Vista (99); Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge (98); Jesse Cox of Huukan (97) and Bill Lyons of Huukan (95.)