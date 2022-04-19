OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rivers Edge wins Battle of Mohave

The top five in the individual standings in the inaugural Battle of Mohave golf competition were Bryan Burak of Chaparral (100); Jim Hamby of Valle Vista (99); Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge (98); Jesse Cox of Huukan (97) and Bill Lyons of Huukan (95). (Courtesy photo)

The top five in the individual standings in the inaugural Battle of Mohave golf competition were Bryan Burak of Chaparral (100); Jim Hamby of Valle Vista (99); Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge (98); Jesse Cox of Huukan (97) and Bill Lyons of Huukan (95). (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 4:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The inaugural winter season of the Battle of Mohave County has been completed, with the team from Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles winning the championship by a single point over runners-up Valle Vista 668-667.

Huukan was third with 664 points, Los Lagos fourth with 611, Kingman fifth with 610 and Chaparral sixth with 577.

The six clubs, with eight golfers per team, played a round-robin schedule with each club hosting a week.

The individual standings in the inaugural competition were just as close. The top five individual point earners were Bryan Burak of Chaparral (100); Jim Hamby of Valle Vista (99); Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge (98); Jesse Cox of Huukan (97) and Bill Lyons of Huukan (95.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State