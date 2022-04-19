OFFERS
Route 66 Bike Week slated

Route 66 Bike Week organizers urge participants to travel the mother road from Needles, California, to Seligman. There’s plenty to see along Historic Route 66. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 6:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Route 66 Bike Week will host motorcycle enthusiasts along Route 66 for its second year to celebrate the Mother Road and support small businesses along the way.

From Wednesday, April 27 to Sunday, May 1, participants will venture from Needles, California to Seligman, Arizona along the longest preserved strip of Route 66 in the nation.

The main meeting stop or “Rally Central” is at Saddle Sore Ranch at milepost 36.5 on Oatman Highway, Historic Route 66.

Organizer Rob Borden said the event is intended to preserve the history of Route 66 and give attendees the opportunity to collect history along the ride. Borden also encourages attendees to take “Rally Stops” at small shops along the way and participate in the offers and discounts those businesses will provide.

“It’s a nice way to get people to ride and stop at local businesses,” Borden said.

Route 66 Bike Week will also host an array of activities and entertainment such as games, music, vendors and campfires. There will be on-site camping available at Saddle Sore Ranch.

Borden said participants can also venture to other areas around Route 66, such as the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the Hualapai Mountains.

Bikers can also ride the entire stretch of Route 66 from Los Angles to Chicago if they want.

The cost for a five-day pass is $45 and single-day passes are available at Saddle Sore Ranch. Borden said Route 66 Bike Week coincides with the Kingman Annual Fun Run, which gives bikers an opportunity to attend the car show and other city events.

“It’s about supporting Small Town USA,” Borden said.

For more information or to register for Route 66 Bike Week visit http://route66bikeweek.com/.

