Sounds of Kingman presents Arizona Thunder

The Sounds of Kingman will present the band Arizona Thunder starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Metcalf Park, 315 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. “Arizona Thunder is a local cover band providing an up-beat genre of music guaranteed to make you want to get up and dance and sing along,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release. The concert is free, open to the public and suitable for all ages. The performance is sponsored by Mission Bank.