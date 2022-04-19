OFFERS
Sounds of Kingman presents Arizona Thunder

The Sounds of Kingman will present the band Arizona Thunder April 24 at Metcalf Park. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:57 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 19, 2022 6:52 PM

The Sounds of Kingman will present the band Arizona Thunder starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Metcalf Park, 315 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. “Arizona Thunder is a local cover band providing an up-beat genre of music guaranteed to make you want to get up and dance and sing along,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release. The concert is free, open to the public and suitable for all ages. The performance is sponsored by Mission Bank.

