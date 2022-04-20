OFFERS
Fire Weather Watch issued for Kingman area on Thursday

Originally Published: April 20, 2022 10:26 a.m.

KINGMAN – A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

The watch was issued by the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, which said wind, low humidity and dry fuels in the forests contribute to the risk. Should a wildfire break out, it would likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Steady winds of 15-25 mph are anticipated with gusts to 40 mph, NWS reported. Humidity in the afternoon will range from 5% to 15%.

A high temperature of 78 degrees is forecast for Thursday, with an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and a high of 64 degrees.

