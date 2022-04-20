OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested in relation to homicide

Adam Marcus Fields (MCSO photo)

Adam Marcus Fields (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 20, 2022 8:55 a.m.

Kingman - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Adam Marcus Fields, 31, of Kingman, on Monday, April 18 on a charge of murder in the second degree.

According to an MCSO news release, detectives were checking homes in the area of Calle Marquez and discovered that Fields was inside a residence in the 2600 block.

Detectives made announcements for Fields to exit the residence, but he did not comply with verbal commands. SWAT was called to the scene.

After four hours of negotiations, Fields exited without incident. He was arrested for second degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred on April 8, 2022.

On April 8 deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots, and one reporting party said they heard a male and female screaming saying that someone was shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed a single vehicle parked near the 2800 block of Leroy Ave. A deceased male identified as Kevin Lee Dennis, 48, of Kingman was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State