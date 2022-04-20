Preps roundup: Kingman’s Winker, Lopez no-hit Tonopah Valley

KINGMAN - Senior William Winker and freshman Albert Lopez teamed to throw a no-hitter as Kingman beat Tonopah Valley 6-4 in high school baseball action on Tuesday, April 19.

Winker worked five innings, striking out eight while walking six batters and hitting two. Lopez worked the final two innings, walking four batters while striking out three.

Kingman had to come from behind to register the win, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after Tonopah Valley took a 4-3 lead.

It was a pitching duel, as Kingman had just three hits of its own, all singles. Lopez and sophomores Ethan Galindo and Gavin Nelson hit safely. Kingman also drew six walks.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-10 for the season with the win.

Baseball

Lee Williams 10, Mohave 0

KINGMAN - Lee Williams scored eight runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game and beat the visiting Mohave Thunderbirds 10-0 on Tuesday, April 19.

Senior Anthony Lucero got the pitching win, allowing just two hits in five innings while striking out eight batters. Sophomore Noah Petrauschke pitched one scoreless inning in relief.

The Volunteers had eight hits, including two each by senior Roman Perea, Petrauschke and senior Ethan Klanke, who went 2 for 3 with a triple, scoring twice, stealing three bases and driving in three runs.

Freshman Barrett Bowman added a double and two RBIs for the winners, while sophomore Dylan Towning doubled and senior Devean Santos scored twice.

Lee Williams improved to 10-6 overall and 8-6 in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference with the win. Mohave fell to 2-12 overall and 2-10 in league play.

The Volunteers are ranked 16th in the state in Class 4A, qualifying for the playoffs.

Softball

Kingman 34, Tonopah Valley 3

KINGMAN - Kingman scored early and often, hammering visiting Tonopah Valley 34-3 in a high school girls softball game played Tuesday, April 19 in Kingman.

Kingman amassed 25 hits in just four innings, including nine for extra bases.

Senior Maddy Chamberlain led the way, going 5-for-5 with a homer and double good for six RBIs. She scored five runs.

Chamberlain also pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and walking four to earn the win.

Checking in with three hits apiece were Kingman senior Ashley Hartman, junior Amber Lopez, sophomore Brooke Carter and freshmen Reagan Rogers and Chloe Mitchell. Sophomore Faith BeKolay and freshman Destiny Kogianes had two hits each, with BeKolay hitting two doubles.

Kingman improved to 9-4 overall. They lead the 3A West Conference with an 8-1 mark. Tonopah Valley fell to 4-18.

Lee Williams 23, Mohave 10

BULLHEAD CITY – Lee Williams dominated Mohave Tuesday, April 19, beating the host Lady Thunder 23-10 in high school softball action.

Junior pitcher Tatum Meins earned the win, yielding seven hits in five innings while striking out six batters.

Lee Williams, which broke a five-game losing streak with the win, banged out 19 hits, led by sophomore Jessalynn Mitchell, who had a career game.

Mitchell showed her power with two home runs and a double, going 4-for-5 with eight RBIs and three runs scored.

Freshman Laila Wilden was 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs for the winners, Junior Tatum Means went 3-for-5 with a double and two singles scoring twice and driving in one run. Sophomore Jade Russell was 3-for-4, scoring three times and driving home one.

Registering two-hit outings for Lee Williams were seniors Sara Huntoon and Kaitlyn Whittinton, and sophomore Sahirah Fensterbusht, who had two RBIs. Whittington doubled twice, and senior Mya Romo added a double.

Lee Williams improved to 4-12 overall and 4-10 in the Grandy Canyon Conference with the win. Mohave is 1-11 overall.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Buckeye Union 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team won its fifth consecutive match and finished the regular season with a 10-4 record by sweeping visiting Buckeye Union 9-0 on Tuesday, April 19.

The Lady Volunteers dominated in most of the nine matchups.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 sophomore Tatum Taylor (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 sophomore Madison Brisco (6-1, 6-2), No. 3 senior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 sophomore Portia Koebke (6-2, 6-1), No. 5 freshman Brystal Bratley (6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 freshman Brynn Larson (6-4, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-1), No. 2 Larson and Koebke (9-7) and No.3 Bratley and Atkinson (8-3).

Boys Tennis

Page 9, Kingman 0

PAGE – The Page boys tennis team members were ungracious hosts, sweeping visiting Kingman High School 9-0.

Kingman finished the season with an 0-7 record. Page finished at 3-4.