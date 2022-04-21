OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ArtHub in Kingman to hold new ‘Perspectives’ exhibit

This work by artist Harriet Selfridge, titled Paths Crossing, will be part of the new “Perspectives” display at the ArtHub. (Courtesy photo)

This work by artist Harriet Selfridge, titled Paths Crossing, will be part of the new “Perspectives” display at the ArtHub. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 21, 2022 3:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Presented by the Kingman Center for the Arts, the new art gallery “Perspectives: Above-Below-Beyond” exhibit will be displayed at the ArtHub throughout spring.

Located at 402 E. Beale Street, the exhibit opened Thursday, April 21. The artists’ reception will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The theme of this new art show gives our local artists a chance to push the boundaries of conventional perceptions and venture into some interesting new visual territory,” Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet said. “In our day-to-day life, we can sometimes let our own perceptions solidify and this exhibit will allow us to look beyond our own range.”

According to Pam Malouf, Kingman Center for the Arts coordinator, art includes a framed 3D fish and turtle piece made of fabric, a knotty gourd with a twist and mixed media pieces. The exhibit also has a fire glazed clay totem pole.

"Unlike traditional totem poles, the pole tells the story of a life, likes and loves. But people could not decide on the one piece that told their story so by engineering a stacking system, the totem can tell an entire story," sculptor Sheila Barger said.

The show runs through June 4. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State