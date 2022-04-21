ArtHub in Kingman to hold new ‘Perspectives’ exhibit

KINGMAN – Presented by the Kingman Center for the Arts, the new art gallery “Perspectives: Above-Below-Beyond” exhibit will be displayed at the ArtHub throughout spring.

Located at 402 E. Beale Street, the exhibit opened Thursday, April 21. The artists’ reception will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The theme of this new art show gives our local artists a chance to push the boundaries of conventional perceptions and venture into some interesting new visual territory,” Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet said. “In our day-to-day life, we can sometimes let our own perceptions solidify and this exhibit will allow us to look beyond our own range.”

According to Pam Malouf, Kingman Center for the Arts coordinator, art includes a framed 3D fish and turtle piece made of fabric, a knotty gourd with a twist and mixed media pieces. The exhibit also has a fire glazed clay totem pole.

"Unlike traditional totem poles, the pole tells the story of a life, likes and loves. But people could not decide on the one piece that told their story so by engineering a stacking system, the totem can tell an entire story," sculptor Sheila Barger said.

The show runs through June 4. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.