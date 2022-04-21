Kingman Area Literacy Program helps get GEDs

KINGMAN – Adults in the Kingman area may have up to two free GED exams with a new Kingman Area Literacy Program (KALP) initiative.

The GED, which stands for General Educational Development, serves as an equivalent to a high school diploma. People who study with a KALP tutor and pass a practice test will have their testing fees paid for up to two attempts, thanks to a sustaining donation from Medusa Farms.

Not having a high school diploma or GED can be a major barrier for adults looking to improve their live, KALP wrote in a news release.

“According to ProLiteracy, an adult literacy education organization, 70% of people receiving welfare benefits do not have a high school diploma,” said Erin Roper, KALP director. “It can cost up to $173 for one attempt of the GED in Arizona, and that doesn’t even include study guides, practice test fees or multiple attempts. This initiative is about removing barriers for people who want to obtain employment or advance their careers.”

In addition to testing fees, KALP provides study materials and one-on-one tutoring free of charge.

The Kingman Area Literacy Program is a 100% volunteer run organization that provides free tutoring to adults and children in the Kingman area. To find out more information about the KALP GED voucher program, email KingmanReads@gmail.com or call 928-421-2367.