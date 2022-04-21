OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Area Literacy Program helps get GEDs

Adults in the Kingman area may have up to two free GED exams with a new Kingman Area Literacy Program (KALP) initiative. (Adobe image)

Adults in the Kingman area may have up to two free GED exams with a new Kingman Area Literacy Program (KALP) initiative. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 21, 2022 4:05 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 21, 2022 5:49 PM

KINGMAN – Adults in the Kingman area may have up to two free GED exams with a new Kingman Area Literacy Program (KALP) initiative.

The GED, which stands for General Educational Development, serves as an equivalent to a high school diploma. People who study with a KALP tutor and pass a practice test will have their testing fees paid for up to two attempts, thanks to a sustaining donation from Medusa Farms.

Not having a high school diploma or GED can be a major barrier for adults looking to improve their live, KALP wrote in a news release.

“According to ProLiteracy, an adult literacy education organization, 70% of people receiving welfare benefits do not have a high school diploma,” said Erin Roper, KALP director. “It can cost up to $173 for one attempt of the GED in Arizona, and that doesn’t even include study guides, practice test fees or multiple attempts. This initiative is about removing barriers for people who want to obtain employment or advance their careers.”

In addition to testing fees, KALP provides study materials and one-on-one tutoring free of charge.

The Kingman Area Literacy Program is a 100% volunteer run organization that provides free tutoring to adults and children in the Kingman area. To find out more information about the KALP GED voucher program, email KingmanReads@gmail.com or call 928-421-2367.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State