Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice scheduled for Saturday, May 7 in Kingman

Mary Chan, second from left, and poses with a check from last year’s Mary Chan Route 66 Race for Hospice. The 2022 races are set for Saturday, May 7 in downtown Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 21, 2022 4:06 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 21, 2022 5:49 PM

Kingman – The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation has announced the annual Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice will take place on Saturday, May 7 in downtown Kingman.

According to a KRMC news release, the proceeds from the event will help pay for the ongoing operating expenses of the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman.

“The hospice home provides end-of-life care to individuals and offers respite to their families,” the foundation wrote.

In addition to the 10k and 5k races, the event includes a 1k race on Route 66 for juniors (age 12 and under) and a 5k walk for anyone of any age. The first race will start promptly at 7:15 a.m.

An awards ceremony will follow the race, with awards presented to the top three race finishers in each age group by gender.

The entry fee is $25 for the 5k and 10k races, and $15 for the children’s 1k race. The entry fee for racers who register after May 7 will increase to $30.

Participants can pick up race packets on Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dambar & Steakhouse, where they will also receive a 10% discount for a meal that evening. All participants will receive a custom T-shirt.

Racers and walkers can sign-up online at www.active.com or call Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

