Master Gardeners slate workshop

The Mohave Master Gardeners will present the program “Propagation 1: Seeds & Division” beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 Burbank St. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave Master Gardeners will present the program "Propagation 1: Seeds & Division" beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 Burbank St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 21, 2022 3:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Master Gardeners will present the program “Propagation 1: Seeds & Division” beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 Burbank St.

Participants will learn how to prepare and plant difficult seeds and seeds for hydroponics, the groups wrote in a news release.

There will also be demonstrations on dividing rhizomes, corms, bulbs and perennials, as well as how to plant tubers.

The workshop will last about 90 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session. Master Gardeners’ workshops are free and open to the public.

