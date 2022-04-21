Rants and Raves | April 22, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Clown show – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) will not show to testify Friday. I hope she does. It will be great television. If she shows up it will be devastating for the MAGA/Q-tip movement. She’s too stupid to keep her story straight under examination.

Oatman Highway could get $2 million in federal funds for improvements – Highways are not dangerous. It is the drivers on them! Proposed improvements could make accidents worse. Some will feel “safer” and use less caution. Hitting the rub-strip (or guard rail) could make a driver overcorrect into oncoming traffic.

Electric car denier rant – On sunless and windless days, electric cars (and other things) can make use of these magic things called batteries. Electric cars are priced the same as many gas luxury vehicles. Step into the future.

Mohave County Supervisors discuss joining proposed lawsuit banning electronic voting machines – Republicans like Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould keep inventing problems where none exist. There hasn’t been an issue with the voting machines. Just with Republicans who keep sending in their dead relatives’ ballots.

Mohave County Supervisors discuss joining proposed lawsuit banning electronic voting machines – Hmmm? Hand count ballots? Expect more errors than voting machines not to mention taking weeks and more money to tabulate results. Less accuracy! Why would our county supvervisors think about joining when the problem is in Maricopa County? Makes no sense.

Speaking of water, the city wants us to save but allow the people with the trees out by the airport to pump all the water they want.

Don Martin opinion column: Launch conditions continue to deteriorate at South Cove – Unless the lake stops deteriorating, fixing the boat ramp is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Don Martin opinion column: Launch conditions continue to deteriorate at South Cove – Being concerned about launch ramps at Lake Mead is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Mohave County Supervisors discuss joining proposed lawsuit banning electronic voting machines – This was just another embarrassing dog and pony show sponsored by Ron Gould that further demonstrates his intent on dragging Mohave County residents down the rabbit hole with his dictatorial politics and delusions of voter fraud.

Mohave County Supervisors discuss joining proposed lawsuit banning electronic voting machines – These sue-happy politicians are working for Putin and don’t even know it.

Mohave County Supervisors discuss joining proposed lawsuit banning electronic voting machines – Hand counting is less accurate and less secure. That’s why technology was developed. No evidence of voter fraud has been presented. Our supervisors shouldn’t cater to conspiracists, another embarrassment to Mohave County. Thanks Supervisor Bishop for having common sense.

AG Brnovich wants death-row prisoner’s mental fitness exam called off – Of course he is mentally incompetent. Why else would you sexually assault and kill? Flip the switch.

“With water a problem, why are we still building homes?” rant. Because our economy is based on population growth. We pay for what we spend today speculating tomorrow’s growth. Population stagnation leads to bankruptcy and highlights our economic problems.

Ukrainian Officials: Russian Strikes Kill At Least 7 In Lviv - Biden leftists are suggesting putting U S troops in Ukraine which would cover up the Biden corruption/close ties with Ukraine; also cover for Hillary’s Russian lies against President Trump. Seventy-five percent of Americans oppose this. Meanwhile, our border’s wide open.

Important Primary - Congressional District 9 election will be decided in the primaries since no Democrat qualified for the general election. Consider changing to Independent immediately to request a Republican ballot and vote for Adam Morgan as he defeats Paul Gosar.

Congressman Paul Gosar. Every voter needs to subscribe to Congressman Gosar’s weekly newsletter and be informed,. He is hard working and does a great job, but receives little recognition, in consistently tackling many important issues. HE HAS MY VOTE!