OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Suns’ Booker has hamstring strain, status vs. Pels uncertain

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Miner file photo)

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 21, 2022 2:31 p.m.

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns said Booker's MRI on Wednesday confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday's Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1. Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Suns are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games last season. They faced adversity during that run as well: All-Star guard Chris Paul missed time with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 during the playoffs.

Booker is the team's leading scorer, averaging nearly 27 points per game during the regular season. He had 31 points – all in the first half – when he left Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with the hamstring injury.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State