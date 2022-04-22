Preps roundup: Lee Williams boys baseball team wins 10-2 over Mohave

BULLHEAD CITY – The Lee Williams High School baseball team concluded its regular season with a 10-2 win over host Mohave on Thursday, April 21.

The Volunteers scored 10 runs on 12 hits, and got four-hit pitching from freshman Barrett Bowman and senior Landon Spurlock to post the win, their fourth in the past five games. Bowman pitched five innings, yielding one hit and no runs. Spurlock finished the final two innings.

As of Friday morning, Lee Williams was ranked No. 16 in the state in Class 4A and in line to host a play-in game against the No. 17 seed on Wednesday, April 27.

Seniors Anthony Lucero and Roman Perea led the Volunteers at the plate, each going 2-for-3 with two singles. Perea scored two runs, while Lucero had two RBIS.

Other top hitters for the winners included seniors RJ Boslett and Ethan Klenke, who had two singles each.

The Volunteers scored in each of the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead and cruised to the win. They added four runs in the top of the seventh to ice the game.

Lee Williams was aggressive on the base paths, swiping nine bases, including three by Perea and two each by Klenke and sophomore Noah Petrauschke.

Lee Williams improved to 11-6 overall and 9-6 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the win. Mohave fell to 2-14 overall and 2-12 in league play.

Baseball

Parker 11, Kingman Academy 7

PARKER – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team dropped an 11-7 decision to host Parker on Thursday, April 21.

Academy slipped to 5-9 overall and 5-4 in the 2A West Conference with the loss. Their currently ranked No. 23 in the state, three spots short of earning a play-in game for the state baseball tournament.

Parker improved to 6-9 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

No statistics were available.

The Tigers will next host Arizona Lutheran at Southside Park in Kingman on Tuesday, April 26 at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Mohave 24, Lee Williams 17

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team concluded its regular season with a 24-17 loss to visiting Mohave at Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, April 21.

Lee Williams finished the season with a 4-13 overall record and a 4-11 mark in the Grand Canyon Conference. Mohave improved to 3-11 overall and 3-10 in league play.

No statistics were available.

Kingman Academy 21, Parker 0

PARKER – Kingman Academy scored early and often, handing host Parker a 21-0 loss in high school girls softball action on Thursday, April 21.

The Lady Tigers pounded out 16 hits to record the win and improve to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the 2A West Conference.

Senior Ammerisa Benson led the winners at the plate going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Senior Abby Bean was 2-for-4 with two home runs good for four RBIs.

Senior Ashlee Steele added three hits, including a pair of triples to the attack. Juniors Anika Larsen and Kimber Privetts and sophomore Faythe LaFirenza added two hits apiece. LaFirenza tripled and Privetts doubled.

Bean also handed the pitching chores, working all five innings while yielding just two hits and a walk, and striking out nine batters. The Lady Tigers played perfectly in the field with no errors reported.

The Lady Tigers are ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A and in line for a home playoff game.