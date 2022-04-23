Mohave Community College board member retires, leaving District5 seat open

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College trustee Dr. Judy Selberg has announced her retirement, which will take her to the East coast to be closer to her family.

According to a news release from MCC, Selberg’s last MCC Board meeting will be June 9.

“I am so very proud to have served my communities and citizens here in Mohave County,” Selberg said. “Being part of such a successful board for as many years as I have has afforded me the opportunity to help make MCC the powerful force it has become for the development and growth so important to Mohave County.”

Selberg has represented MCC District 5 for 14 years, and served as board secretary for many years. District 5 covers Mohave Valley and a portion of Lake Havasu City.

“Dr. Selberg has dedicated her professional experience and energy to supporting the mission of MCC and is a tireless advocate of public education at all levels,” said Dr. Julie Bare, MCC board president. “Judy listens and carefully considers others’ input and shares her opinions in a courteous and collaborative manner.”

Selberg said that one of her goals was to help ensure MCC has state-of-the-art technology and learning opportunities that prepare students for the 21st century job market.

“The future looks very bright indeed as we move forward with the strategic plans we are creating and putting into place,” Selberg said. “They are student-centered and futuristic. I look forward to returning as a winter visitor and seeing what we continue to accomplish.”

Selberg is happy to use her experience and expertise to oversee fiscal responsibility and enhance training opportunities for business and health sciences, and encourage high school graduates to continue their education.

“Dr. Selberg has been an exceptional trustee,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said. “She always represents the thoughts of her constituents while keeping the needs of students at the forefront of all decisions.”

Her retirement will leave open the district 5 seat. Trustee Vance Miller left the board in December to spend more time with his children and grandchildren during retirement. Mohave County Superintendent Mike File appointed Candida Hunter to serve out the remainder of Miller’s term representing District 1, which covers northern Mohave County and a portion of Kingman. Both District 1 and 5 will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. The college districts are the same geographical boundaries as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The open seats are:

– District 1, 6-year term (Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 31, 2028; Kingman East, Wikieup, Truxton, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Littlefield, North Canyon, Moccasin.)

– District 5, unexpired Term, 4 years remaining (Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 31, 2026; (Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores, Yucca, Desert Hills, Lake Havasu North.)

Interested candidates should follow the monpartisan filing dates and complete the nonpartisan candidate packet, available from the Mohave County Elections Department (928-753-0733). Candidates for Mohave Candidates must file their packets with Mohave County Elections, 700 W. Beale St., Kingman.