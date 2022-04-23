Mohave Community Orchestra concert slated

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Orchestra will host their final concert of the season and showcase community talent.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at College Park Church Community Center at 1990 E. Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

According to Jan Curran, president of MCO, the 40-member orchestra will showcase Mohave County talent while providing classical pieces.

“The concert will show an appreciation for music and the love of classical pieces,” Curran said.

The orchestra’s new director Tom Boone will lead the group. After years in the orchestra and as a teacher in the school district, Curran said she is excited for him to make his debut as director.

The orchestra consists of 40 individuals of all ages. From retirees to high school students, the concert will emphasize who makes up the community.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on April 30. Suggested donations for tickets are $5 for an adult and $10 for a family. Money collected from tickets and donations will go towards the needs of the orchestra, such as instruments.

The orchestra will play the following:

– “Carnival of The Animals Suite” by Camille Saint-Saens.

– “Brandenburg Sinfonia” by J.S. Bach.

– “The Three Old Viennese Dances” by Fritz Kreisler.

– “1812 Overture” by Tschaikowsky.

– “Introduction and March” by Tchaikovsky.

– “No. 16 "Shepherd's Hey" by Percy Grainger.

– “Triumphal March from Aida” by Guiseppe Verdi.

– “Russian Sailors' Dance” by Reinhold Gliere.

For more information contact mohavecommunityorchestra9@gmail.com or visit mohavecommunityorchestra.org.