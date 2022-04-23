Mohave County issued 19 building permits in the week ending April 22

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 22:

– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 1020 E. Christianson Ave., Kingman; demo all structures

– MC Concrete Cutting, LLC: Fort Mohave; demo MH

– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; gas line to propane tank

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 4057 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 4 ton heat pump

– LeBlanc, Catherine L: 3064 S. Golconda Road, Golden Valley; gas line for propane tank for temp. generator for temp. power back up

– Hewson, Fenella: Kingman; 200 amp electrical upgrade

– Colorado River Plumbing: 2057 E. Pescador Drive, Mohave Valley; new gas line for pool heater

– Berchtold, Garth: Hackberry; electric to well only 200 amp- well 55-809619

– Redmond Construction: 1036 Pecan Drive, Mohave Valley; demo all structures back to vacant

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; 40 gallon water heater w/pressure eduction valve

– Caprillo, Jesus R & Melendez Norma E: 4150 N. Canelo Road, Golden Valley; upgraded 200amp electrical service

– Frank P & Debra Geraci Living Trust: Kingman; elec replacement, 200 amp

– Streamline Solar: Lake Havasu City; solar-roof mount

– Johnson, Lloyd & Nelson, Tena: 1778 E. Paul Road, Mohave Valley; electrical to 2 new garages ( BLD-2021-01586, BLD-2021-02048)

– Aerie Electric: Fort Mohave; panel upgrade 200 amp

– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 200 amp electrical to existing garage

– Zeglovitch, Paul: 4619 E. Bayside Drive, Topock; new water heater

– Meyers Electric LLC: Topock; electrical pole & panel replacement

– White Lighting Electric: Dolan Springs; 200 amp service

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending April 22:

– Caring Presence In Home Care: 805 Whipple Street, Prescott; home health care agencies

– K Little, LLC: 4102 W. Adams Suite 4-6, Phoenix; construction

– Kingman Seventh-day Adventist Church: 3180 White Cliffs Road, Kingman; educational services

– Thorough Handyman Service/ Thorough HMS: 424 Ash Street, Cheney Washington; construction

– One Last Time LLC dba Swope & Sons Auto: 335 N. Bank Street Suite C, Kingman; auto repair shop

– Handyman Plus: 4668 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; handyman-home & garden

– Cavalier Construction: 3726 W. Morrow Drive, Glendale; general contractor

– Nextmed Laser, LLC: 6339 E. Speedway Boulevard Suite 201, Tucson; health care