OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | April 24, 2022

Originally Published: April 23, 2022 5:33 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Edward Dene Pattillo obituary – Rest in peace, Eddie Dene. I have such fond memories of your entire family. Lives well lived. Thinking of you will always bring a smile to my face. Mary Jane, deepest sympathy and prayers for you and family.

Ted Williams column: Wildlife Fauxtography – As an amateur wildlife photographer, I’d like to thank Ted Williams for his article in Wednesday’s Miner. I’d also like to add an “Amen” to his article. Plenty of people nowadays are willing to lie, cheat and steal. Integrity anyone?

Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates – Wah. Maybe she should have thought twice before breaking a law in a foreign country.

Scooter rental program - I thought the scooter rental program was limited to the downtown area. There are two currently parked in a residential neighborhood miles from downtown.

Response to seniors living on dirt roads rant – I feel for the homeowners that live in the city with dirt roads, or half dirt roads. Who does this? Now the ordinance requires that we pave from driveway up to the “improved street” filled with potholes. Sad!

Rain dampens first White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019 – Rain wasn’t the only cause of a dampened egg roll. How about press official Meghan Hays, dressed as the Easter Bunny, quickly steering Biden away from answering Afghanistan questions. Most powerful man on Earth, led by a rabbit. How embarrassing!

Johnny Depp is innocent – I (a male) called the sheriff’s office because I was concerned that things were getting out of hand during a domestic dispute. They immediately asked her if I had hit her. They may be cuter and smaller but females can be diabolical.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State