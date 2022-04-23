Rants and Raves | April 24, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Edward Dene Pattillo obituary – Rest in peace, Eddie Dene. I have such fond memories of your entire family. Lives well lived. Thinking of you will always bring a smile to my face. Mary Jane, deepest sympathy and prayers for you and family.

Ted Williams column: Wildlife Fauxtography – As an amateur wildlife photographer, I’d like to thank Ted Williams for his article in Wednesday’s Miner. I’d also like to add an “Amen” to his article. Plenty of people nowadays are willing to lie, cheat and steal. Integrity anyone?

Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates – Wah. Maybe she should have thought twice before breaking a law in a foreign country.

Scooter rental program - I thought the scooter rental program was limited to the downtown area. There are two currently parked in a residential neighborhood miles from downtown.

Response to seniors living on dirt roads rant – I feel for the homeowners that live in the city with dirt roads, or half dirt roads. Who does this? Now the ordinance requires that we pave from driveway up to the “improved street” filled with potholes. Sad!

Rain dampens first White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019 – Rain wasn’t the only cause of a dampened egg roll. How about press official Meghan Hays, dressed as the Easter Bunny, quickly steering Biden away from answering Afghanistan questions. Most powerful man on Earth, led by a rabbit. How embarrassing!

Johnny Depp is innocent – I (a male) called the sheriff’s office because I was concerned that things were getting out of hand during a domestic dispute. They immediately asked her if I had hit her. They may be cuter and smaller but females can be diabolical.