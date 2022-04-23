Walsh expedites Mohave County’s development

KINGMAN – Tim Walsh is the guy who can make things happen helpfully and effectively as director of the Mohave County Development Services Department (DSD).

The Kingman native and long-time resident is also a registered professional engineer in Arizona.

As director, Walsh manages the activities of the Planning and Zoning, Building, Flood Control, and Environmental Quality/Landfills divisions. That’s quite a list and he has over 19 years of experience in civil engineering, particularly in land development, hydrology, hydraulics, water and wastewater systems, transportation and construction management.

Prior to working for Mohave County, Walsh was a consultant at a land development engineering firm in Kingman working on commercial and residential development projects. His ascent in the county occurred in a manner in which he showed a total commitment to getting the job done. He began work with the county as a civil engineer in Public Works before being promoted to engineering manager of Water and Transportation Operations. Now, as director of Development Services, he manages slightly over 60 employees.

He says that his department helps any individual or developer who wants to build or make improvements on an existing or new house or building or create a sub-division in the county. DSD helps facilitate those needs and does all it can to accomplish the goals of the county customers.

After all, there are building codes, zoning requirements and flooding issues that may arise. Do they have a septic tank? Are they connecting to a city sewer? Those are important questions that must be addressed. Everything is critical and should be resolved in the early stages of any project big or small. The county’s DSD is the specific agency to help achieve positive results for county customers.

Walsh did the civil design work on the commercial site plan for the Mohave County Administration Building starting in 2004, he said. He handled traffic analysis and design, infrastructure design, hydrology study and design, grading design and environmental design for the county seat facility at 700 West Beale St. in Kingman.

At the Arizona State Prison “I handled the water and sewer design,” he said, “which involved the water distribution system, the private sector,” he said. “That includes land development projects such as any new subdivisions or commercial.”

“Customer service is very important to us. We try to keep the citizens who submit plans informed of what we are doing and where their projects are in the system,” he said. “We don’t want them to have to wait too long on the county while we review their projects, but, at the same time, we have to make sure the projects meet Mohave County standards. While we do thorough reviews, we want to be right there with them and get things back as quickly as possible.”



Walsh says “we actually have delegation agreements with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Rather than having to deal with the folks in Phoenix, they come to us and we expedite the process,” Walsh said, adding that the bottom line is to get it done efficiently in Mohave County by Mohave County. DSD lets stakeholders know in a pre-application process what Planning and Zoning, Flood Control, Building, and Environmental Quality will need to have accomplished for final approval.

Doing all that’s required can be frustrating and a little bewildering. Fleshing out the process is part of what DSD does very well. Walsh believes the main purpose is to help customers reach their goals and that it’s done by simplifying things. He adds that “it’s also critical to remain mindful of the impacts to the community as Mohave County continues to develop.”

Despite living in Idaho, Utah, California and even Brazil, Walsh says “Kingman has always been home. Family is the biggest reason. My father, mother, brothers grew up here. My wife, Julia, and I have three kids.”

He's been married for 13 years to Julia, who moved to Kingman from Los Angeles.

He has a sister who lives in Las Vegas and is a cosmetologist, and three brothers.

Walsh’s parents also live in Kingman.

“My dad was born here,” he said. “My mom has been here since she was 5 years old. My dad has Kingman Millworks. He does cabinets and countertops. He is a craftsman. Working with him is what got me interested in engineering. I was always building things and figuring out how things work.”

Walsh’s expertise is appreciated in his department.

“I like it here. Kingman has always been home,” he said.

(This is the fifth in a series of “Know Your County” profiles by Mohave County communications.)