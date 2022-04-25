OFFERS
6 male juveniles arrested after break-in at Cerbat Elementary in Kingman

Originally Published: April 25, 2022 2:50 p.m.

KINGMAN - Six arrests have been made in a burglary and vandalism incident at Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, six male juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident, which was discovered and reported on Friday, April 22.

The youths were booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention on charges of theft, second-degree burglary, aggravated criminal damage and theft of means of transportation, all felony offenses, MCSO wrote in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies said the crime was discovered Friday by a janitor, who observed opened doors and vandalism inside the building.

MCSO detectives responded and observed damage to flooring, televisions and doors that had been vandalized with racial slurs. The news release said the school-owned vehicle was stolen from the property. It was later recovered nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

