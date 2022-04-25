Bomb threat a hoax at Lee Williams High School

KINGMAN – Kingman police are investigating a bomb threat at Lee Williams High School in downtown Kingman.

According to a news release, Lee Williams High School received information of a possible bomb threat this morning, Monday, April 25.

School resource officers located the alleged student involved in the threat, who admitted there are no devices planted. Out of an abundance of caution, the KPD Bomb Squad is on scene looking for any potential threats and to clear the school.

“The Kingman Police Department does not believe any threat exists; however, students, staff and faculty have been moved from select rooms to ensure their safety,” KPD wrote.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

