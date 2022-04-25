Update: Arrest made after Lee Williams High School bomb threat investigation

KINGMAN - A 16-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat Monday, April 25 at Lee Williams High School in Kingman.

According to a Kingman Police Department news release, KPD will seek charges of interference with or disruption of an educational institution and making a terrorist threat/false reporting of terrorism, both felony offenses.

Police said the student made threats via social media of placing pipe bombs around the exterior of the school. Teachers and staff were moved from select rooms to ensure their safety.

KPD School Resource Officers, with assistance of KPD Bomb Squad personnel, searched but found no explosive devices.

The news release said the student admitted involvement in the offense.

“The Kingman Police Department investigates and takes all threats seriously,” the news release stated.

