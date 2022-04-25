OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Update: Arrest made after Lee Williams High School bomb threat investigation

Originally Published: April 25, 2022 1:53 p.m.

KINGMAN - A 16-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat Monday, April 25 at Lee Williams High School in Kingman.

According to a Kingman Police Department news release, KPD will seek charges of interference with or disruption of an educational institution and making a terrorist threat/false reporting of terrorism, both felony offenses.

Police said the student made threats via social media of placing pipe bombs around the exterior of the school. Teachers and staff were moved from select rooms to ensure their safety.

KPD School Resource Officers, with assistance of KPD Bomb Squad personnel, searched but found no explosive devices.

The news release said the student admitted involvement in the offense.

“The Kingman Police Department investigates and takes all threats seriously,” the news release stated.

Related Stories

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State