Gardeners slate workshop Saturday in Kingman
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 5:24 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Mohave Master Gardeners will present the program “Propagation 2: Cuttings and Layering” beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 Burbank St.
Participants will learn how to make new plants using softwood, hardwood and semi-hardwood cuttings.
They will also learn various methods of laying plants for propogation, including air layering, simple layer and tip layering.
The workshop will last about 90 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session. Master Gardeners’ workshops are free and open to the public.
