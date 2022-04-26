Gardeners slate workshop Saturday in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave Master Gardeners will present the program “Propagation 2: Cuttings and Layering” beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 Burbank St.

Participants will learn how to make new plants using softwood, hardwood and semi-hardwood cuttings.

They will also learn various methods of laying plants for propogation, including air layering, simple layer and tip layering.

The workshop will last about 90 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session. Master Gardeners’ workshops are free and open to the public.