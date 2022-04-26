Havasu High takes first in Mathlympics competition

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College held its 32nd annual Mathlympics competition where local high school students competed in various subjects to take home the first-place trophy, which Lake Havasu High School won.

River Valley High School in Mohave Valley took home second. Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in Bullhead City and Academy of Building Industries in Fort Mohave tied for third, according to an MCC press release.

Mathlympics provides the opportunity for regional students to demonstrate their excellence in math and compete against their peers and showcase MCC as a valuable future option for helping students achieve their educational goals.

This year’s event was hosted at MCC’s Bullhead City campus and put together by Dean of Student and Community Engagement, Carolyn Hamblin and Math Instructors Robert Kuzma and Mike Rozinski.

“The best part of this year was getting to see the results spread out among the schools sometimes one or two can take most of the awards,” Kuzma said. “Getting to see most of the schools walk out with at least one medal was rewarding.”

Students compete in six levels of competition reflecting the curriculum they learn in school. Subjects include Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra 2, Statistics, Pre-Calculus and Calculus.

“This is such a fun event to celebrate excellence in math,” Kuzma said. “Mathlympics is important to show high school students and their coaches about the benefits of a taking courses and getting a degree or certificate at MCC and we show that we are a great way to get started after high school.”



To learn more about MCC’s Associate of Arts in Mathematics degree, visit Mohave.edu/Mathematics. MCC is currently enrolling students in classes for summer semester and fall semester.