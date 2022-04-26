Kingman Concert Band presents ‘Come Sail Away’

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band in conjunction with the Mohave County Library will present its "Come Sail Away" concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

Volunteer members of the community band will present a free, virtual getaway featuring delightful sounds encountered on a cruise or island retreat. Musical selections will include medleys from Broadway hits, "South Pacific" and "Show Boat" as well as favorites from the Beach Boys.

Frozen Yogurt Island will hold a benefit for the band on Sunday, May 15 from 11 to 8 p.m. A portion of all purchases will be donated to the community band.

For more information, contact Kingman Concert Band Conductor, Julie Gragg, conductor@kingmanconcertband.com.