Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 26
Kingman Miner website changes take effect June 1

Users of kdminer.com may have to update their web browser to be able to access the website after June 1. (Kingman Miner screen capture)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 5:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Miner and its associated website are undergoing an upgrade that will affect people using older browsers, such as Safari and Internet Explorer.

Have you ever experienced problems with your web browser accessing internet sites? That is because Safari (versions below 13) and all versions of Internet Explorer do not include up-to-date security protections.

In recent years, for example, many companies and governmental entities with websites have experienced “ransomware” attacks. And on June 1, 2022, Kingman Newspapers, Inc. – through kdminer.com – will be doing a necessary security update that will effect subscribers who use the following older web browsers.

This update will prevent modern security attacks that can compromise user names and passwords.

Unfortunately, the browsers mentioned above do not have support for this modern security update and after the update, they will no longer be able to login to kdminer.com.

Understand what’s going to happen:

– Until June 1, 2022, if you are using these older web browsers, you will be able to login and view content as you have been.

– After June 1, 2022, if you are using one of those web browsers, you will not be able to login and read content.

How to check if your browser will be affected:

– Safari: Visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204416 to view Apple’s instructions on checking and updating your version of Safari. You will need to use or update to a Safari version of 13 or above.

– Internet Explorer: Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer June 15, 2022. If you currently using Internet Explorer, you can update to Microsoft’s new web browser, Microsoft Edge, by visiting https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/make-the-switch-from-internet-explorer-to-microsoft-edge-a6f7173e-e84a-36a3-9728-3df20ade9b3c.

You can also switch to other popular web browsers like Google Chrome at google.com/chrome/downloads/ or Firefox at https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/.

“As with any technology, updates and upgrades are necessary,” said Publisher Debbie White. “We apologize for the inconvenience; however, these updates are needed to keep our sites, your computer and your personal passwords and information safer.”

