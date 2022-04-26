Kingman Republican Women host candidates

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will have a packed agenda with U.S. Senate hopeful Jim Lamon, Legislative District 30 candidate Donna McCoy, and Clerk of Superior Court contender Mike Cobb on Monday, May 2 at the College Baptist Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Lamon, an Air Force veteran who is running in a crowded field seeking to defeat U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), grew up on a farm and has pledged to serve only two terms, donate his entire salary and not accept a government pension. Lamon recently sold his solar energy business, DEPCOM Power, to Koch Industries.

Lamon worked in the coal and gas-fired power plant industry for 20-years prior to founding DEPCOM. He stated he is dedicated to putting America first, will taking on China and working to level the playing field for American manufacturers and workers.

Running for the state house in newly redistricted LD30 is Lake Havasu resident Donna McCoy. She was elected to the Lake Havasu City Council in 2012 and 2016; and serves on a number of boards and committees including, the Tri-City Council Executive Board; Chairperson of the Vietnam War 50th Commemorative Partnership Committee; Western Arizona Council of Governments; and the Arizona State Medical Board.

“I have spent much of my life since moving to Lake Havasu City in 2002 working to maintain our independence, decency and solid community standards,” McCoy said. “It is my intention to continue my work as your next Arizona state representative for Legislative District 30.”

There are potentially five candidates running for two seats in LD30. With retiring state Rep. Regina Cobb’s seat up for grabs and Rep. Leo Biasiucci hoping for a third term, it promises to be a lively race.

Retiring after 10 years as the Cerbat Constable, Mike Cobb is throwing his hat in the ring for Mohave County Clerk of Superior Court. Cobb has resided in Kingman since 1993 and served on many boards and commissions including Constable Ethics Standards Training Board and the Municipal Utilities Commission, and is a member of the Elks and Rotary clubs.

“Superior Court plays an important role in our judicial system. I will bring integrity, fairness, honesty and professionalism as the Clerk of Superior Court,” said Cobb. His two main areas of focus, he added, will be customer service and employee morale along with privacy and efficiency.

Meetings are open to the public. Membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee. Brown baggers are welcome.