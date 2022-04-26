OFFERS
Law enforcement responds to boating injury on Colorado River

A man was injured Saturday, April 22 when he was struck by a boat propeller in the Colorado River near Lake Havasu. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 26, 2022 5:42 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – On Saturday, April 22, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the Colorado River Area north of Lake Havasu for reports of a male subject who had been struck by a boat propeller.

According to a news release from MSCO, the victim had been loaded into the involved boat, and was transported to the Lake Havasu State Park Launch Ramp. During the investigation, it was determined that the boat had become stuck in a shallow portion of the river, causing several subjects to exit the boat and enter the water in an attempt to push the boat into deeper water.

After they were successful in getting the boat into deeper water, the operator of the watercraft began to reverse towards a male who was swimming in the water. The operator thought that the boat was in neutral, but mistakenly left the boat in reverse.

The person swimming approached the rear ladder area when he was struck in the abdomen several times by the boat’s propeller, causing significant lacerations. The male victim was pulled from the water immediately.

The male was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to law enforcement, operator inexperience appears to be a factor, with impairment not suspected. This incident remains under investigation.

