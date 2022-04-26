Young Eagles Rally set for April 30 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will host a Young Eagles Rally to introduce aviation to local youths and see Kingman from above.

The event will be held at the Kingman Municipal Airport terminal next to the Kingman Airport Cafe at 600 Flightline Drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30. David Amspoker of the EAA said the free event is an opportunity for kids to learn the basics of flying and take a 15-minute ride above Kingman with a local pilot.

“The goal is to better understand aviation,” Amspoker said.

After attending a brief ground school to learn how pilots fly planes and simple mechanics, kids’ ages 8-18 will have the opportunity to fly in one of the four planes – two Grumman’s and two Cessna’s.

The last Young Eagles event rounded up almost 50 kids from the area last June and introduced them to the world of aviation. Amspoker said the group continues to host this event because they want to inspire kids to consider a career in aviation. “We want to encourage them to think outside the box,” Amspoker said.

Amspoker said aviation is a great career to consider if an individual is interested in a good paycheck and enjoys traveling. The Young Eagles event teaches kids the basics of flying and to appreciate the field regardless of whatever path they decide to take.

“It’s a great way to see the world,” Amspoker said.