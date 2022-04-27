Fire weather watch in effect for Kingman area Thursday, April 28

KINGMAN - A fire weather watch will be in effect for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Sustained south-southwest winds of 14-24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph are expected.

The winds, combined with low humidity and warm temperatures, mean that any wildfire that would begin would spread rapidly. The high temperature is forecast to be 79 degrees.

For the rest of the week expect continued windy conditions with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and high 40s.