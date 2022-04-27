OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire weather watch in effect for Kingman area Thursday, April 28

Originally Published: April 27, 2022 1:40 p.m.

KINGMAN - A fire weather watch will be in effect for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Sustained south-southwest winds of 14-24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph are expected.

The winds, combined with low humidity and warm temperatures, mean that any wildfire that would begin would spread rapidly. The high temperature is forecast to be 79 degrees.

For the rest of the week expect continued windy conditions with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and high 40s.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State