Thu, April 28
Hualapai Sasquatch hunt slated for April 30

Attendees will hunt for sasquatch at Hualapai Mountain Park at an event set for Saturday, April 30. The entrance to the park is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 27, 2022 1:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Mountain Park Sasquatch Hunt will let participants explore the outdoors and “hunt” for Big Foot.

The event is slated for Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hualapai Mountain Park at 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. The Big Foot Hunt is five miles and five hours. The hunt will take place on Potato Patch Loop Trail.

The Little Foot Hunt is two miles and takes three hours. The hunt will follow the Nature Walk Trail.

An outdoor safety lesson will take place prior to both hunts, according to Mohave County Parks.

For more information visit parks.mohave.gov.

State