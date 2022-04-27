Jurassic Empire coming to Mohave County Fairgrounds

KINGMAN – Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, is coming to the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

The tour will be available Friday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru exhibit will feature a variety of life-size and moveable dinosaurs at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.

According to the Jurassic Empire website, the exhibit tours throughout the southwest to educate people of all ages on dinosaurs. A weekday pass for one to seven passengers is $45 and eight to 15 passengers will cost $75.

For weekend passes, one to seven passengers is $55 and eight to 15 passengers is $85. According to the website, there are a limited number of passes are available and they are non-refundable.

During the tour, windows and sunroofs may be open, but people are not allowed to sit in the bed of a pickup. Busses and RVs are not allowed and the speed limit is 5 mph. The tour will take around 20 minutes, but traffic may cause longer waits.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit jurassicempire.com.