Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 28
Jurassic Empire coming to Mohave County Fairgrounds

Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, is coming to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The entrance to the fairgrounds is pictured. (Miner file photo)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 27, 2022 1:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, is coming to the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

The tour will be available Friday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru exhibit will feature a variety of life-size and moveable dinosaurs at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.

According to the Jurassic Empire website, the exhibit tours throughout the southwest to educate people of all ages on dinosaurs. A weekday pass for one to seven passengers is $45 and eight to 15 passengers will cost $75.

For weekend passes, one to seven passengers is $55 and eight to 15 passengers is $85. According to the website, there are a limited number of passes are available and they are non-refundable.

During the tour, windows and sunroofs may be open, but people are not allowed to sit in the bed of a pickup. Busses and RVs are not allowed and the speed limit is 5 mph. The tour will take around 20 minutes, but traffic may cause longer waits.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit jurassicempire.com.

