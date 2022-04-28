ALLO fiber-optic network will break ground throughout Kingman area

KINGMAN – After working closely with the City of Kingman to complete necessary agreements, construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in Kingman, New Kingman and Butler will begin soon. ALLO has partnered with local contractors to begin building the area-wide fiber-optic infrastructure.

According to a press release from ALLO, the company will celebrate the introduction of groundbreaking technology with a construction-starting ceremony on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Community members are welcome to attend the event at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W Andy Devine Ave.

ALLO team members and community leaders will be in attendance to discuss construction, connectivity, timelines and expanded service options.

“ALLO is very excited to expand our services to Kingman, New Kingman and Butler,” ALLO President Brad Moline said. “This is an exceptional region in Arizona which will be made even better by the elimination of bandwidth issues. ALLO's fiber infrastructure will future-proof businesses and residents for years to come and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts our advanced technology will encourage across these great communities.”

Throughout the various stages of construction, residents and businesses will receive advance notice by mail of necessary work in yards and easements. The ALLO team may also knock on your door to explain the process and answer any of your fiber questions.

ALLO’s fiber investment will establish a world-class connection in Kingman, New Kingman and Butler. The all-fiber network will provide businesses, residents and governmental entities with exceptional internet, TV and phone solutions.

Expected construction process:

Step 1: ALLO designs the fiber-optic route to provide service to businesses and homes.

Step 2: ALLO partners with contractors to install underground ductwork.

Step 3: ALLO accesses each splice vault and pedestal to splice the fiber that will connect to your business or home and then tests the connection to ensure fast, symmetrical speeds.

Step 4: When you order internet, TV and phone service, ALLO connects the fiber from the pedestal to your home or business before your service installation.