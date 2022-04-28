Letter | Price fixing?

We have to pay more for gasoline in Kingman just like everywhere else but are we paying a fair competitive price?

I was just down in Bullhead City and paid $3.90 a gallon while most of our stations are priced at $4.55. That is a difference of 65 cents per gallon which would be a savings of $6.50 on just 10 gallons of gas. I think we have some price fixing going on and it is pretty obvious when a majority of our stations change their prices to match the others in a very short time frame.

When the big guy on the east side raises his prices the rest just follow his lead.

Rex Pietz

Kingman