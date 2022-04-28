OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Price fixing?

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 11:25 a.m.

We have to pay more for gasoline in Kingman just like everywhere else but are we paying a fair competitive price?

I was just down in Bullhead City and paid $3.90 a gallon while most of our stations are priced at $4.55. That is a difference of 65 cents per gallon which would be a savings of $6.50 on just 10 gallons of gas. I think we have some price fixing going on and it is pretty obvious when a majority of our stations change their prices to match the others in a very short time frame.

When the big guy on the east side raises his prices the rest just follow his lead.

Rex Pietz

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State