OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Support Ukraine

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 11:23 a.m.

On Sunday May 1, 2022, there will be a second Kingman ”I support Ukraine” peace vigil from 4-5 PM at Locomotive Park. Kingman’s initial ’support for Ukraine vigils” began April 1. It was determined that, until Putin tucks his tail between his legs and ”goes home,” the peace vigils will continue on the first of each month until, like I said, Putin withdraws from Ukraine and ceases his hostile Ukrainian aggression! Any questions call Chris at 928-757-4616.

On Sunday, May 1 bring your peace signs and lawn chairs and come join us!

Do stay joyfully healthy and may the world’s loving embrace surround your world with love, peace and joy.

Chris Meisenheimer

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State