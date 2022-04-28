Letter | Support Ukraine

On Sunday May 1, 2022, there will be a second Kingman ”I support Ukraine” peace vigil from 4-5 PM at Locomotive Park. Kingman’s initial ’support for Ukraine vigils” began April 1. It was determined that, until Putin tucks his tail between his legs and ”goes home,” the peace vigils will continue on the first of each month until, like I said, Putin withdraws from Ukraine and ceases his hostile Ukrainian aggression! Any questions call Chris at 928-757-4616.

On Sunday, May 1 bring your peace signs and lawn chairs and come join us!



Do stay joyfully healthy and may the world’s loving embrace surround your world with love, peace and joy.

Chris Meisenheimer

Kingman