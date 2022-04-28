OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Keel Ray Holm

Keel Ray Holm

Keel Ray Holm

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Keel Ray Holm, 53, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on April 15, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. Keel was born April 7, 1969 to Loren and Margit (Dorner) Holm in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Keel graduated from Backus High School in Backus, Minnesota in 1987. At the time of his death he was employed as a manager for Kozy Korner Mobile and RV Park, Route 66, Kingman. Keel was previously employed as a ranch manager for Caithness Big Sandy, LLC in Wikieup, Arizona and spent five years working for Worldwide Security Associates, Inc. in Las Vegas. His passion was hunting and he enjoyed serving as a wildlife guide while sharing some good stories around the campfire. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, caring for both his parents until their passing.

He is survived by siblings Karen (Tom) Bristow and Katy (Steve) Botz of Backus, Minnesota; Kevin Holm of Glendive, Montana; Kyle (Pam) Holm of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota; and numerous nephews and nieces; extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Loren and Margit Holm, sister-in-law Dawn M. Holm (Kevin), and nephew Patrick Bristow (Karen and Tom Bristow).

Keel was a registered organ donor; even in death he continued to give to others. Memorial donations can be made to: Donor Network of Arizona, 2010 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, Arizona, 85281.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State