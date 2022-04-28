Obituary | Merle Ellsworth See

Merle Ellsworth See, 84, went home to be with the lord on April 16, 2022 with his wife Donna and his granddaughter Shay Thomas by his side.

Merle was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on Nov. 8, 1937 where he grew up and met his wife Donna. They were happily married for 66 years, raised three children and resided in Kingman, Arizona for the past 57 years.

Merle enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold prospecting and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, giving, loving and kind heart. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will always be forever in our hearts.

Merle is survived by his wife, Donna, son Danny See, daughters Amy Carman and Cindy Moline (Victor), sister Lynn Ruth Sevonick (Jim), seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Merle is proceeded in death by his parents, Lineus See and Ruth Taylor; half-brother Charles See and grandson Scott See.

The family extends great thanks to Family Care Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassion though this difficult time, especially Linda and Shannon.

A celebration of life will be held at Kingdom of God Church on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery under the care of Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Monday May 2, 2022 at 9 a.m.