OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Merle Ellsworth See

Merle Ellsworth See

Merle Ellsworth See

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 5:18 p.m.

Merle Ellsworth See, 84, went home to be with the lord on April 16, 2022 with his wife Donna and his granddaughter Shay Thomas by his side.

Merle was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on Nov. 8, 1937 where he grew up and met his wife Donna. They were happily married for 66 years, raised three children and resided in Kingman, Arizona for the past 57 years.

Merle enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold prospecting and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, giving, loving and kind heart. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will always be forever in our hearts.

Merle is survived by his wife, Donna, son Danny See, daughters Amy Carman and Cindy Moline (Victor), sister Lynn Ruth Sevonick (Jim), seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Merle is proceeded in death by his parents, Lineus See and Ruth Taylor; half-brother Charles See and grandson Scott See.

The family extends great thanks to Family Care Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassion though this difficult time, especially Linda and Shannon.

A celebration of life will be held at Kingdom of God Church on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery under the care of Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Monday May 2, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State