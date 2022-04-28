Obituary | Rocky Wayne Vogel

Rocky Wayne Vogel, a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, has passed away. Born March 1 1958, in Morocco, Africa, he passed away March 31 2022 in Kingman, Arizona at his home with his family surrounding him.



Rocky was self-employed and owned Rocky’s Fence and Landscaping. For the past several years he worked for Zuni Village RV in Kingman.



He loved fishing and playing guitar and his beloved Bella the bulldog.

Survivors are Billie his soulmate; his daughter Gina; and sons Rocky Jr., Rusty and Travis, along with Dustin his cherished friend; along with his grandkids Shannon, Saige, Seth, Lexxi, and Rocky III; and great- grandkids Camille and Steven; brother Rick and Rick’s wife Penny and their children Cambria, Kelly and Marty James; and great nieces and nephews Hayden, Wyatt, Ellie, Margo and Salor.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Please remember Rocky in your own way.

Rocky, we love you and you will be greatly missed.