Preps: LWHS makes 4A baseball playoffs

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 3:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team, ranked No. 16 in the state in Class 4A, advanced to the state baseball tournament with a 5-4 win over visiting No. 17 Peoria on Wednesday, April 27.

Statistics from the game were not made available.

The Volunteers improved to 11-6 overall under head coach Zachary Smith.

Lee Williams’ win means they’ll visit the No. 1 -seeded Bradshaw Mountain Bears (16-2) on Saturday, April 30. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Nogales 5, Lee Williams 2

NOGALES – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team bowed out of the state Class 4A high school boys’ tennis playoffs with a 5-2 loss to host and No. 4-seeded Nogales on Wednesday, April 27.

The Volunteers, seeded 13th as a team in the tournament, won a pair of singles matches.

Winners for Lee Williams include junior No. 1 singles player Kohen Juelfs (6=2, 6-2) and No. 4 singles player Elijah Larson (6-4, 16. 10-8).

The Volunteers finished the season with an 11-3 record.

Juelfs, who will compete in the state singles tournament this weekend in Phoenix, improved to 14-1 on the season.

Baseball

Parker 15, Kingman Academy 9

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys baseball team suffered a 15-9 loss to visiting Parker on Wednesday, April 27 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Kingman Academy, ranked No. 26 in Class 2A, slipped to 5-11 overall with the loss. Parker improved to 8-9 with the win.

Arizona Lutheran Academy 20, Kingman Academy 3

KINGMAN – the Kingman Academy High School baseball team fell 20-3 to visiting Arizona Lutheran Academy on Tuesday, April 26 at Southside Park in Kingman.

The Coyotes scored in every inning of the five-inning win,

Kingman Academy statistics were not made available. The Tigers fell to 5-10 overall with the loss. Arizona Lutheran Academy improved to 3-12 overall with the win.

