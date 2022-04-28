Rants and Raves | April 29, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local comments are preferred.

93/40 interchange – Anything relating to the community should not be blocked from non-subscribers of your website.

Route 66 Fun Run - Why was the first mention of the Route 66 Fun Run on April 26? It starts on April 29? And, the Miner lets people know about it three days before?