Rants and Raves | April 29, 2022
93/40 interchange – Anything relating to the community should not be blocked from non-subscribers of your website.
Route 66 Fun Run - Why was the first mention of the Route 66 Fun Run on April 26? It starts on April 29? And, the Miner lets people know about it three days before?
