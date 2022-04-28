OFFERS
Reward for Kingman burglary

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred at a business in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue in Kingman. (MCSO photos)

Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred at a business in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue in Kingman. (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred at a business in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue in Kingman.

According to an MCSO news release, surveillance images reviewed from an incident on Monday, April 18 revealed two subjects entered the property and allegedly committed a burglary.

The first suspect was wearing a blue Nike hoodie with blue jeans, black shoes and a camo face covering. The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with U.S. Naval Academy written on the front, dark colored jeans, black shoes, gloves, a black Jansport backpack and a headlamp.

Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of $750 for information leading arrest of the subjects. Contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234 and reference MCSO DR#22-015269. Visit kdminer.com to see the photos.

