COVID-19 kills 4 residents, infects 94 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – COVID-19 killed four Mohave County residents and infected 94 more in the two-week period ending Wednesday, April 27.

The figures indicate a continued decline in the severity of the COVID pandemic in the county. “For the sixth week in a row, the CDC reports COVID-19 transmission levels to be low, which mimics state and national trends,” the county wrote in a news release.

The locations of the deaths and new cases are no longer reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The new report raises the death toll in the county to 1,144, while the number of cases has increased to 57,442 out of about 213,000 residents, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Kingman medical service area leads the county with 14,911 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Bullhead City with 12,526 cases and Lake Havasu City with 12,405. Golden Valley has logged 2,660 cases.

The Kingman medical service area continues to lead the county with 343 deaths.

Lake Havasu has experienced 246 deaths while the Bullhead City medical service area has suffered 317 deaths.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 46.5% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 75.3% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 82,710 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 415,156 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide AZDHS was reporting 99 additional deaths and 2,350 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, April 27. Nearly 2,021,800 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 29,951 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 81 million confirmed cases and 993,450 deaths on Friday, April 29. The number of new cases in the United States is on the rise, primarily due to surges in the Northeast.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 512 million cases and more than 6.2 million deaths worldwide the morning of Friday, April 29.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and a second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is now recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 50 and older if it’s been at least four months since they received their first booster shot.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov.

Free N95 masks are also available to the public at many pharmacies and community health centers.