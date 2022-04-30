Kingman City Council to vote on Dross Site design services

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will decide whether to approve the Dross Site Remediation Project’s design services contract.

The Dross Site, located at the Kingman Municipal Airport, contains waste from the smelting process that occurred at the airport after WWII. Dross is located under the area where the smelting occurred. That area has since become one of the parking zones for aircraft.

During remediation, lime was put in the soil to help with stabilization. However, throughout the years water has leached through to the lime, which reacted with the dross and in turn created gases. Those gases are now pushing up asphalt in the area.

At the Tuesday, May 3 meeting at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at 310 N. 4th St., council will consider the approval of a Design Services agreement for the Dross Site Remediation Project with Haley & Aldrich of Phoenix. According to the agenda, a contract for design-build services was negotiated between the firm and the City of Kingman and details for construction services will be developed during the current phase.

During this phase of work, the firm will develop a schedule of values, project schedule and guaranteed maximum price. Once the design services portion is negotiated, the construction services contract will be brought to council for approval.

The funds for design and remediation will be covered by the Department of Justice and have no fiscal impact on the City of Kingman. The contract is for $288,500.

Also on the agenda, council will consider approving accepting a $1,000 “Buckle Up” grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The grant, which would be awarded to the Kingman Police Department, would support a two-week campaign to push for seat belt and child seat safety use in Kingman. The campaign would be from May 23 to June 5.

Council approved the acceptance of an Arizona Department of Transportation Grant for the Taxiway Bravo rehabilitation design phase at the airport in March. ADOT’s portion for the project was $180,000 with a 10% match from the city for the total project not to exceed $20,000.

However, according to the agenda, the grant had an error and the state’s portion is $190,000, meaning the city will change their 10% share of $20,000 to $21,111 in order to move forward. Council will decide whether to correct the error and adjust the $20,000 to $21,111.

Council will also hear a Rancho Santa Fe project update and a report on the Kingman Tours - Walkabout with Jim Hinckley.