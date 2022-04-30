Mohave County issued six building permits
Updated as of Saturday, April 30, 2022 6:14 PM
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 29:
– Chris Dach: Kingman; electrical service
– Christian Corona: Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade
– Shannon Wade Koehn: Kingman; 400 amp electrical service-power to well
– Tri State Electric LLC: Mohave Valley; moving ext pole from parcel 224-29-019B to 224-29-020C
– Blue Stone Leasing LLC: Kingman; gasline
– David Morken: Golden Valley; 100 amp panel upgrade
The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending April 29:
– ACM Supply, LLC: 2357 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; retail trade
– Axe Bros: 810 Eastern Street Unit 8, Kingman; recreation
– Caesar’s Carpentry: 2525 Southern Ave., Kingman; carpentry (trim & finish)
– Desert Vista Concrete: 3136 N. 28 Ave., Kingman; construction
– Heavens Honey Bees SMILLC: 3105 W. Ranch Road, Golden Valley; bookkeeping service
– Ohana RV Consultants: 2206 Davis Ave., Kingman; auto/RV & truck repair
– Pippin’s Sewer & Drain Cleaning Svcs LLC: 3960 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; contractor
– U Got Guns LLC: 3544 Nathan Way, Kingman; gun shop
